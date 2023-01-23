National Bank Financial Weighs in on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

TFPM opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

