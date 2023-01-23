National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Beverage by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Beverage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

National Beverage stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Beverage Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

