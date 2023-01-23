Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.84.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $458.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average is $260.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

