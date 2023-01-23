New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $44.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

