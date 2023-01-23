North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

