Northern Trust Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

