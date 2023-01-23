Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.59.
NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NU by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in NU by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NU by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NU by 20.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
NU Stock Up 5.2 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts expect that NU will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
