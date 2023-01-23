Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

