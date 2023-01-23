Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

OSH opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $1,487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,824,863 shares in the company, valued at $113,751,425.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,655. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 259.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 2,335,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,329 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,758,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.7% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,615,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,439,000 after purchasing an additional 891,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,898,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 592,839 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

