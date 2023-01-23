Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.