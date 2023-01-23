Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after purchasing an additional 480,191 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

