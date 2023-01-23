OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) vs. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneSpan and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSpan presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.30%. Healthcare Triangle has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 714.33%. Given Healthcare Triangle’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Triangle is more favorable than OneSpan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -11.33% -8.71% -5.69% Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares OneSpan and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

OneSpan has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.1% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of OneSpan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $214.48 million 2.46 -$30.58 million ($0.63) -21.10 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.29 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -0.94

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OneSpan beats Healthcare Triangle on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

