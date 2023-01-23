Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.16. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.81 per share.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.37.

Shares of SIVB opened at $291.44 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $658.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.51 and a 200-day moving average of $315.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 79 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

