Oppenheimer Comments on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 7.0 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $634.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.