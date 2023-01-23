Oppenheimer Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $94.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $97.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 29,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

