Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $12.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $492.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $43.13 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $341.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.15 and its 200 day moving average is $339.12. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

