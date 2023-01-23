Oppenheimer Weighs in on Addus HomeCare Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

ADUS stock opened at $109.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $85,118.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,229.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

