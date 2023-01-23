Oppenheimer Weighs in on Enhabit, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Enhabit in a research report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

EHAB stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,903 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Enhabit during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

