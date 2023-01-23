Oppenheimer Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.45 million.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 5.0 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $107,958 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

