Oppenheimer Weighs in on UpHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for UpHealth in a report released on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UpHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Shares of UPH opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.41.

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($3.99). UpHealth had a negative net margin of 349.31% and a negative return on equity of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in UpHealth by 156.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UpHealth by 39.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 42,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in UpHealth by 501.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

