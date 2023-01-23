Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.24). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchard Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 1,109.00%. The company had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $82.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,263 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,401,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 91,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

