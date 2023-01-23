Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 139.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 12.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

