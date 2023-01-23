Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 236 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 470,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.45. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

