Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

NYSE TDY opened at $404.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.35 and its 200 day moving average is $388.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

