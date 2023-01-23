Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $110.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.