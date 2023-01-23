Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $121.70.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.