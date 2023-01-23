Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 86,728 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $158.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of OMCL opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $159.57.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

