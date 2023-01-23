Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,055 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

