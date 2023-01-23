Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 178 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $88.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

