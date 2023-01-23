Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,703 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,965,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is -74.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.87 per share, with a total value of $238,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 308,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

