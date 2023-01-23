Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 930 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.22.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters Price Performance

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $338.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.52. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

