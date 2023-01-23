Pan American Silver Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 237,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,957,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,168,000 after buying an additional 954,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 682,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,919,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 146,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

