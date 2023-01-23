Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

