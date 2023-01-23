Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $59.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

