Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after buying an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

NYSE:CPT opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

