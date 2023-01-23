Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $86.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.77. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

