Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $295,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

