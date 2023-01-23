Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $295,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.53 on Monday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $155.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.