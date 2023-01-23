Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $309,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 131.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after buying an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMC opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

