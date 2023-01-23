Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $313,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 85.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 65,068 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ING opened at $13.38 on Monday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($14.67) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($15.22) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €15.80 ($17.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

