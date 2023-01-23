Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $129.07.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 over the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.