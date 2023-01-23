Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $323,000 Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

PIPR opened at $139.21 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $168.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

