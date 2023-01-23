Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $248.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $304.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

