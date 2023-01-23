Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 311.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of GATX by 448.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of GATX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

GATX Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $263,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,448 shares in the company, valued at $891,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,160 shares of company stock valued at $440,313. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX stock opened at $108.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $127.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.66 million. GATX had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.54%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

