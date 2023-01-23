Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Asbury acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,044.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

