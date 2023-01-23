Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock worth $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicell Stock Performance

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.89. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $159.57.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Articles

