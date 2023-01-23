Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after purchasing an additional 888,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 58.2% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,231,000 after acquiring an additional 370,198 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 273.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 430,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 315,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $86.48 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

