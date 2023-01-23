Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,406,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,388,000 after purchasing an additional 420,820 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DELL opened at $40.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

