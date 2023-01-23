Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $228.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

