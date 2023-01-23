Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $83.97 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 169.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

